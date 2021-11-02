loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LDI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,140. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth $163,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

