Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,007,000.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,199. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

