Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,890,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,444,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,912,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

