Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $644,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $779,360.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $357,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00.

OM stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 389,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

