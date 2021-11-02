Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 6,000 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 23,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.95, a P/E/G ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $62.27.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
About Surmodics
SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.
