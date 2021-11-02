Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$25.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$170.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

