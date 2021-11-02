Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.71. 1,271,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $615.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.87. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

