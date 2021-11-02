PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

PKI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.31. The stock had a trading volume of 764,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

