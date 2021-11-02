Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.
Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 5,068,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,564. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
