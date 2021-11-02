Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,736. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

