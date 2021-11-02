Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $74.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.39.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $30.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. 76,950,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

