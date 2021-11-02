Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

