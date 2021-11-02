Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 3,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,613. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

