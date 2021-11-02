Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 3,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00.
Altice USA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,613. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
