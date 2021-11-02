Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 1,055 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SYNNEX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 196,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

