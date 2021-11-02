Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 479,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. Outbrain has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outbrain will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.