RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of RDCM stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. 812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,983. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 457,175 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

