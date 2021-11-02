The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 34.4% in October

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of SWZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 21,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,162. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.