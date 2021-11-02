The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

