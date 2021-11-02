Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00.

NYSE SIG traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $98.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 157.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,073,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

