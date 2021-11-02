Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells 7,799 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CFR traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.34. 493,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.