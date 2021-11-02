$1.20 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

HTLF stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 108,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

