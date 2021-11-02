Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,379.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $24,379.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $150.60 or 0.00239694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00081941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00074503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,032.45 or 1.00320903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.58 or 0.07199621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,062 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

