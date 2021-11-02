Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,070,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $10,666,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.52.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.