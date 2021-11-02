XcelToken Plus Price Up 69.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market cap of $1.35 million and $3,039.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00051251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00221537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

