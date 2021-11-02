$49.30 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $49.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $52.50 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $53.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.50 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,389. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $495.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 108,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

