Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.10

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 79499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

