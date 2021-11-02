ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IACB remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,956. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IACB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 5,935.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

