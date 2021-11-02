Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Up 32.3% in October

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 899,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.