yieldwatch Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $60,202.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WATCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.