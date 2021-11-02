Project Inverse Market Cap Tops $621,695.78 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $621,695.78 and $88,923.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

