$261.71 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $261.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $364.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $173.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of LPI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 541,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.34.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,044,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

