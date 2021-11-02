Squirrel Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,698.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $22,698.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00051092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00223140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00096921 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,682,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,682,321 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NUTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.