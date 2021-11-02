Rope ($ROPE) Market Capitalization Hits $423,202.46

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Rope has a total market capitalization of $423,202.46 and approximately $6,323.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rope has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.11 or 0.00024027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00074574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,758.00 or 0.99766375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.26 or 0.07231958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

