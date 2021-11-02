Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $964.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 111.13%. Analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

