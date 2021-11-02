Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.35. 294,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,816. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ichor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Ichor worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

