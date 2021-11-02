Base Resources (BSE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Base Resources (LON: BSE) recently:

10/19/2021 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Base Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Base Resources stock traded down GBX 0.26 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.24 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 210,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of £191.31 million and a PE ratio of 23.20. Base Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

