Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. 4,005,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Vistra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

