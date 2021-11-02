Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 718,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ZVIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,072. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.