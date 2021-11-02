Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 258,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 225,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,933. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.