Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,543. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $250,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

