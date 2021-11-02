Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.

TVTY traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 223,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TVTY shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

