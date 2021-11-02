Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $256.35

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.35 and last traded at $256.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Soitec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

