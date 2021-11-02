Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,487.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $16,487.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,303,202 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

