Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Up 23.7% in October

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 478.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 358,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 296,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE KL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 1,150,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,791. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.