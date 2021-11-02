OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About OceanTech Acquisitions I

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.

