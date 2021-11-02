Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

