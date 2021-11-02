Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Update

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
LMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
