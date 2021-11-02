IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Head to Head Analysis

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -74.80% -69.28% Antibe Therapeutics -243.47% -64.41% -43.61%

This table compares IMARA and Antibe Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -1.15 Antibe Therapeutics $7.67 million 5.15 -$19.93 million ($0.52) -1.47

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

IMARA has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IMARA and Antibe Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Antibe Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 488.77%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Antibe Therapeutics.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics beats IMARA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places. The company was founded by Andre Buret, John Wallace, and Giuseppe Cirino on May 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

