S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 76,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,471. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

