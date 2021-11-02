Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report $5.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.17 million and the highest is $6.52 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $22.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $24.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.62 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFIE shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PFIE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 263,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,449. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

