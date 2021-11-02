$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 828,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 4,092,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.